Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 6.5%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $66.57. 37,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,110,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.
TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.43.
In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.