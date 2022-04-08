Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

