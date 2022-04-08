Telemus Capital LLC Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.