Telemus Capital LLC Buys 88 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.46 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

