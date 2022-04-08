Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,203 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

