Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $566,271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

