Telemus Capital LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

EXPE stock opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.43. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

