Telemus Capital LLC Sells 442 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

