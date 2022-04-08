Telemus Capital LLC Takes $384,000 Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.99. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

