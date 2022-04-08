TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. TELUS International has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 223,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.