Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $28.07 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

