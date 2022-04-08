Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $1,108,369.78 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.