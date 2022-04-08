Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $1,108,369.78 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

