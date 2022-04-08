Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to €8.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Shares of TS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenaris by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

