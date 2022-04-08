Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Increased to €8.80 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.76.
Shares of TS opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $31.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenaris by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
