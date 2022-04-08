Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $96.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.44. 1,043,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

