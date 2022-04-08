Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

