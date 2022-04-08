TenUp Price Hits $0.10 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $391,242.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 100.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,429,651 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.