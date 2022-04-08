Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Terex worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $48,781,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $18,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 488.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Terex by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 19,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

