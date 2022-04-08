Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,057.26. 26,392,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,983,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $917.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $964.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 215.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

