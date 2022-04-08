Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.47 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Tether has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion and $62.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.88 or 0.07422879 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,613.11 or 1.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00044384 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,615,592,201 coins and its circulating supply is 82,441,930,581 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

