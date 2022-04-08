TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 4.9% Higher

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.06. 27,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,295,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $525.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,030 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,010,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,812,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 639,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 509,742 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

