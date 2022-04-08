Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

