Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.