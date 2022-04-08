Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1,275.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.35. 901,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,930. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.