The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564,093 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $72,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

