The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after acquiring an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of BK opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.