The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,344,000 after buying an additional 748,236 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.