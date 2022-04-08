The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

