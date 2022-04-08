The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

GS stock opened at $314.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

