The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $767.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $882.00 to $767.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $771.76.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $500.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.79. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $474.20 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

