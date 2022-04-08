The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €178.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €101.98 ($112.07) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.04. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.