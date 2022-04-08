The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price to $6.50

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $19,933,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

