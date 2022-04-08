The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America raised their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,687 shares of company stock worth $205,899,400. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $156.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

