The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 391,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,353,000 after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 22,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

HD opened at $303.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

