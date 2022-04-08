The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 232.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Honest were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Honest by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honest by 198.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 181.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of HNST opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.17.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.