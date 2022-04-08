The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. 11,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

