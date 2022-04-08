The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

KHC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,942,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

