The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 7,942,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,204. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

