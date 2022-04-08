The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

KHC stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

