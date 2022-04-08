The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue GBX 6.85 Dividend

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRCH opened at GBX 580.60 ($7.61) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 485 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The firm has a market cap of £753.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

