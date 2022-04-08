The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) to Issue GBX 6.85 Dividend

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MRCH opened at GBX 580.60 ($7.61) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 485 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The firm has a market cap of £753.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About The Merchants Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.