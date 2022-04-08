The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $181.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

