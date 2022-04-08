The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $215.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

