The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $119.53 on Friday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

