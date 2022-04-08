The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,630 shares of company stock worth $7,716,018 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

