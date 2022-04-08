The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 437

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 354 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 324.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.43 million and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.18 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 354.15 ($4.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

