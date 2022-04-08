The Sandbox (SAND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $372.89 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00006924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $372.89 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00217032 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.15 or 0.00281081 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,908,752 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

