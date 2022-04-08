The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $42.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SMPL traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 1,431,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,035,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $15,836,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

