The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.