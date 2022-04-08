TheStreet Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

