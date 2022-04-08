TheStreet Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to C+

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of RPM opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

