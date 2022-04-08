Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

TRI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.16. 20,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

